Debate PM in Parliament, not social media: Sitharaman dares Rahul
What's the story
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Parliament. Her dare comes after Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate over his allegations that the "opposition is anti-national." Sitharaman pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah had already offered a special session for this purpose.
Twitter Post
FM's reply to Gandhi
Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 3, 2026
Just yesterday, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in… https://t.co/HQoIYsYTs6
Debate dedication
Congress's history of disruptions questioned
"Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP....Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?" she asked.
Sitharaman also questioned Gandhi's commitment to parliamentary proceedings, citing his party's history of walkouts and disruptions.
She asked how he could demand a debate while not staying in the House to hear responses.
Mock parliament
Mock parliament staged at Kharge's residence
"Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them," she said, referring to disruptions by Congress and the INDIA alliance that led to entire sittings being washed out.
Sitharaman also slammed Gandhi for staging a mock parliament at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, calling it a "mockery of Parliament."
She stressed that if he has time for such exercises, the real Parliament deserves equal attention.
Challenge response
Gandhi challenges PM Modi to open debate
Sitharaman's remarks came after Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate on various issues, including foreign connections, Epstein case and the India-US trade deal.
"You say the opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national?..Let's do this as soon as possible. Daro mat (Don't be scared)!" he said
He also challenged PM Modi to initiate legal proceedings over his allegations of foreign connections