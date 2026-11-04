Debate PM in Parliament, not social media: Sitharaman dares Rahul 

"Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP....Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?" she asked.

Sitharaman also questioned Gandhi's commitment to parliamentary proceedings, citing his party's history of walkouts and disruptions.

She asked how he could demand a debate while not staying in the House to hear responses.