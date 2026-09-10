'Ashamed' Gadkari will skip Mumbai-Goa expressway opening
What's the story
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his embarrassment over the delay in completing the Mumbai-Goa highway project. Speaking at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated corridor in Porvorim, North Goa, on Wednesday, he said contractors have failed to deliver on time. "The Mumbai-Goa Highway has been quite delayed, and the contractors have failed," he said. "I have decided I will not go for the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa highway because I'm ashamed at the delays."
Record blacklisting
Gadkari wishes to set record for blacklisting contractors
Gadkari said his department has set over seven world records for various works, but now he hopes to set a record for blacklisting and debarring contractors and suspending officials.
"My department has set over seven world records for various works, but now I wish my department will have the record for blacklisting and debarring the single largest number of contractors and suspensions of officials within a single year," he said.
Project status
About the Mumbai-Goa highway
The 555-km Mumbai-Goa highway was planned to connect Mumbai with Goa, with 460km passing through Maharashtra till Patradevi in Sindhudurg district.
Of this stretch, 84km is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India and the remaining 376km by the state Public Works Department.
The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2016 but has missed several deadlines.
Economic impact
Infrastructure key to economic growth, says Gadkari
At the Porvorim event, Gadkari emphasized the importance of infrastructure in boosting economic growth.
He said better water, power, transport, and communication infrastructure attracts investment and creates jobs.
"There should be no compromise on the quality of road works," he said, urging for studies to identify tree species that can best absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
The Porvorim elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion on routes connecting Panaji with popular beaches and Mopa Airport.