Nitish Kumar discloses assets; how rich is he?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar publicly declared his assets on the last day of 2025. The Cabinet Secretariat Department released the asset declarations of Kumar and his cabinet ministers. According to the disclosures, CM Kumar has ₹20,552 in cash and three bank accounts. His assets include ₹27,217 in State Bank of India (SBI) Patna Secretariat account, ₹3,358 in SBI Parliamentary House Delhi account, and ₹27,191 in his Punjab National Bank (PNB) Boring Road branch account.

Asset details CM Kumar's assets and investments Kumar's movable assets are worth ₹17,66,196 which includes a Ford EcoSport car worth ₹11,32,753 and jewelry worth about ₹2.03 lakh. He also owns a flat at Parliament Bihar Cooperative Housing Society Dwarka, which is currently valued at ₹1.48 crore. According to the disclosures, numerous ministers are wealthier than the CM.

Asset disclosure Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary's declared assets Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has declared ₹1.35 lakh in cash, with his wife having ₹35,000. His savings include ₹15,35,789 in SBI and ₹2,09,688 in HDFC Bank accounts. He also has investments in bonds and shares. Chaudhary owns a 2023 Bolero Neo worth ₹7 lakh and gold worth ₹20 lakh. His wife also owns 200gm of gold valued at the same amount.

Asset summary Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's asset declaration Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has declared ₹88,560 in cash and over ₹55 lakh in bank deposits. He also has investments in shares of Shiva Biogenetic and Power Grid. His gold jewelry is worth ₹9.90 lakh for 90gm. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has declared cash, gold, silver, a Safari vehicle and a rifle among his assets. He has almost ₹1 crore in a single bank account. His total movable assets are at ₹1,32,16,075.