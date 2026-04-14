Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, BJP to lead government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the state government for the first time. The resignation comes after a cabinet meeting at Patna's Old Secretariat, where Kumar informed his ministers of his decision. State minister Ram Kripal Yadav described it as "a very emotional moment for all of us."

Political transition BJP to lead NDA government in Bihar The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly with 89 seats, will now lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. A legislature party meeting of the BJP was scheduled at their office, followed by an NDA meeting. BJP MLA Vinod Narayan Jha confirmed this sequence of events and said national leaders were arriving for these meetings.

Leadership oversight Central leadership closely monitoring developments BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh reached Patna ahead of the meetings, indicating close monitoring by the central leadership. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the central observer for the legislature party election. Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi confirmed that an NDA meeting would be held at 4:00pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to ratify their choice of legislature party leader.

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