Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, BJP to lead government
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the state government for the first time. The resignation comes after a cabinet meeting at Patna's Old Secretariat, where Kumar informed his ministers of his decision. State minister Ram Kripal Yadav described it as "a very emotional moment for all of us."
Political transition
BJP to lead NDA government in Bihar
The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly with 89 seats, will now lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. A legislature party meeting of the BJP was scheduled at their office, followed by an NDA meeting. BJP MLA Vinod Narayan Jha confirmed this sequence of events and said national leaders were arriving for these meetings.
Leadership oversight
Central leadership closely monitoring developments
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh reached Patna ahead of the meetings, indicating close monitoring by the central leadership. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the central observer for the legislature party election. Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi confirmed that an NDA meeting would be held at 4:00pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to ratify their choice of legislature party leader.
Legacy and continuity
JD(U) leaders reflect on Kumar's contributions
Before the cabinet meeting, Kumar paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. His resignation and the BJP's scheduled election of a legislature leader mark a major shift in Bihar's political landscape. However, Janata Dal (United) leaders reflected on Kumar's contributions during his tenure. JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha praised him for restoring Bihar's respect and prestige, adding that future administrations would continue under his guidance.