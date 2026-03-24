Kumar was the only candidate to file nomination

Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) national president unopposed

By Snehil Singh 12:03 pm Mar 24, 202612:03 pm

What's the story

Nitish Kumar has been formally re-elected as the president of Janata Dal (United) for the 2025-28 term. The announcement comes after he was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the position. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was March 22, with a formal declaration expected on March 24. This development follows his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.