Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) national president unopposed
What's the story
Nitish Kumar has been formally re-elected as the president of Janata Dal (United) for the 2025-28 term. The announcement comes after he was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the position. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was March 22, with a formal declaration expected on March 24. This development follows his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.
Leadership continuity
Working president Sanjay Jha nominated Kumar
Kumar's nomination was submitted by several senior JD(U) leaders, including working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar. The post of national working president may also become vacant soon, as Jha is expected to be promoted as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Harivansh Narayan Singh's term ends on April 9, and he hasn't been renominated.
Party leadership
Kumar to take charge again after 6 years
Kumar first became JD(U) national president in April 2016, taking over from Sharad Yadav. He was re-elected in 2019 but resigned in 2020 for RCP Singh. According to The New Indian Express, Jha said party members were eager for Kumar to take charge again and promised he would visit the Delhi office more often.