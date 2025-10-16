Nitish Kumar's JD(U) releases final candidate list for Bihar polls 

The final candidate list of the JDU has a diverse representation with 37 OBC candidates, 22 EBC candidates, 22 from the General category, 15 SC candidates, and one ST candidate in the overall candidate list. The party has also fielded four Muslim candidates in its final list. Among the notable nominees are Sumit Singh from the Chakai Assembly seat and Jama Khan from the Chainpur seat.

Rising tensions

BJP releases candidates for 101 seats

Other names include Gopal Agarwal from Thakurganj, Saba Zafar from Amour, Kaladhar Mandal from Rupauli, Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon, Vijay Singh Nishad from Barari, Lalit Narayan Mandal from Sultaganj, and Pappu Kumar Verma from Kurtha, among others. The BJP has also released three candidate lists for 101 seats, while Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has announced a list of 14 candidates. The elections will be conducted on November 6 and November 11, while results will be announced on 14th.