'No blankets for Modi abusers': Ex-BJP MP denies Muslims aid
What's the story
A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) has sparked controversy in Rajasthan by refusing to distribute blankets to Muslims during a charitable drive. Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, justified his actions by saying that the blankets were not meant for people who "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
Drive details
Jaunapuria refuses to give blankets to Muslims
The incident took place in Rajasthan's Tonk district, where Jaunapuria was distributing blankets for free at a village. When he saw some Muslims among the crowd, his attitude changed drastically. He not only refused to give them blankets but also ordered those already distributed to be returned from the minority community. In the viral video, he is heard saying, "Jo Modi ko gaali dene wala hain, usko lene kaa haq hi nahi hain."
Defense stance
Drive not a government initiative, says Jaunapuria
Jaunapuria also expressed displeasure with his supporters for bringing Muslims to the drive. When villagers objected to his behavior, he defended himself by saying that the drive was not a government initiative but a personal one. He claimed he had the right to decide who benefited from it. The former MP has been running a free canteen for nine years as part of his philanthropic services, an initiative PM Modi once praised on his "Mann Ki Baat" program.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
आज टोंक जिले की निवाई विधानसभा के ग्राम करेडा बुजुर्ग में भगवान के मंदिर पर पूर्व सांसद सुखबीर सिंह जौनापुरिया द्वारा मुस्लिम रोजेदार महिलाओं से किया गया व्यवहार न केवल निंदनीय है बल्कि इस देश के सामाजिक ताने बाने को नष्ट करने वाली विघटनकारी सोच का परिणाम है।— Harish Chandra Meena (@HC_meenaMP) February 22, 2026
गरीब और असहाय… pic.twitter.com/Nhxrp12Wnf
MP
Congress MP condemns act
Harish Chandra Meena, the current Congress MP from Tonk Sawai Madhopur, shared the video, condemning the act. "Did the Prime Minister tell the former MP that no help should be given to those who do not vote for me and my party? If that is the case, then why has the government been running various schemes for the welfare of minorities; those should also be closed," he wrote on X.