'No blankets for Modi abusers': Ex-BJP MP denies Muslims aid 

A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) has sparked controversy in Rajasthan by refusing to distribute blankets to Muslims during a charitable drive. Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, justified his actions by saying that the blankets were not meant for people who "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi . A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Drive details Jaunapuria refuses to give blankets to Muslims The incident took place in Rajasthan's Tonk district, where Jaunapuria was distributing blankets for free at a village. When he saw some Muslims among the crowd, his attitude changed drastically. He not only refused to give them blankets but also ordered those already distributed to be returned from the minority community. In the viral video, he is heard saying, "Jo Modi ko gaali dene wala hain, usko lene kaa haq hi nahi hain."

Defense stance Drive not a government initiative, says Jaunapuria Jaunapuria also expressed displeasure with his supporters for bringing Muslims to the drive. When villagers objected to his behavior, he defended himself by saying that the drive was not a government initiative but a personal one. He claimed he had the right to decide who benefited from it. The former MP has been running a free canteen for nine years as part of his philanthropic services, an initiative PM Modi once praised on his "Mann Ki Baat" program.

