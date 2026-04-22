'No glue, perfume on EVMs': ECI warns poll-bound TN, Bengal 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict guidelines for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu . The commission has warned against using substances like perfume, ink or glue on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) buttons. It warned that use of any such substance on EVM buttons will amount to 'tampering.' This comes after reports that political workers may be using fragrances on EVM buttons to track voting patterns.

Tampering offense Presiding officers to check EVMs before voting India Today quoted a poll panel functionary as saying, "No color or ink or perfume or other chemical can be put on the candidate button of the ballot unit (on which voters cast their vote) to reveal the secrecy of votes." Presiding Officers at polling booths are required to check EVM units before and during voting for any foreign material. The EC has warned that any such tampering will be treated as a serious electoral offense.

Re-polling possibility Re-polling may be ordered in affected booths If any tampering is detected, the Presiding Officer must inform the Sector Officer or Returning Officer immediately. The EC has made it clear that even minor interference can compromise voting integrity and attract strict penal action. If confirmed, re-polling may be ordered in affected booths. These guidelines are part of a broader effort by the ECI to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in both states.

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Security measures Motorbike movement banned in Kolkata ahead of polling In addition to EVM tampering guidelines, the city police have also imposed restrictions on motorbike movement in Kolkata ahead of polling. The ban will be effective from 6:00pm to 6:00am starting April 27. No motorbike rallies would be allowed during this period and pillion riding would be prohibited during the day except under certain conditions. These measures are aimed at strengthening security and preventing intimidation during the elections.

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