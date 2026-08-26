Karnataka will sing only first 2 Vande Mataram stanzas: Shivakumar

"I believe in my party's ideology. Whatever we have decided, I stand by that. I think without my knowledge, or in the Governor house, it may happen, but in future and in any government programs, we will stand by what we had earlier, the two stanzas," he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had recently reaffirmed its 1937 resolution to sing only the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" at public gatherings.