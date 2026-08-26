Karnataka will sing only first 2 Vande Mataram stanzas: Shivakumar
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reiterated his government's decision to follow the Congress party's stance on singing only the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram." "I believe in my party's ideology. Whatever we have decided, I stand by that," he said at an India Today Roundtable event. He also clarified that he was unaware of the full rendition at an Independence Day event in Karnataka, adding that the decision was taken without his knowledge.
Resolution reaffirmed
Congress reaffirmed 1937 CWC resolution
"I believe in my party's ideology. Whatever we have decided, I stand by that. I think without my knowledge, or in the Governor house, it may happen, but in future and in any government programs, we will stand by what we had earlier, the two stanzas," he said.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had recently reaffirmed its 1937 resolution to sing only the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" at public gatherings.
BJP
Political controversy over the new Vande Mataram Bill
This decision comes amid a political controversy over the new Vande Mataram Bill, which requires all stanzas of the national song to be sung.
On Saturday, the BJP also passed a resolution condemning the Congress's decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, saying it would not accept any compromise on the honor of the national song for appeasement politics.
Party president Nitin Nabin said the BJP will undertake a nationwide campaign to promote the use of Vande Mataram.
Political criticism
India is a country of diverse communities, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar also accused the BJP of appeasement politics, saying, "This is a country of diverse communities. The BJP is pursuing appeasement politics."
He emphasized that Congress believes in taking every section of society along with them.
"The BJP is pursuing appeasement politics, whereas we believe in taking every section of society along with us. That is what our ideology stands for," Shivakumar said.
Cultural respect
No religion in natural elements, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar stressed that India is a country of different languages, cultures and regions.
"We respect everyone. There is no religion in the sun, water or air. You cannot change these things, you have to breathe the same air and drink the same water that everyone else does. So, is there any religion in the air, water, plants or the sun?" he said when asked about the Hindu v/s Hindutva debate.