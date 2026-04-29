'Look at her...': Suvendu Adhikari comes face-to-face with Mamata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of rigging elections in Bhabanipur, where voting is underway. She alleged that central forces were intimidating voters and accused Election Commission observers of acting like "terrorists." Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur, where she faces off against Suvendu Adhikari , the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal. At one point, Mamata came face-to-face with Adhikari. "Look at her..No one is voting for her today," he was heard saying.

Twitter Post Watch video here #WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here? pic.twitter.com/KsuJJTfuPT — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Video 'What is she doing here' In another video, he is seen asking why the CM is in Bhabanipur when Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect. "Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here?" he asked. He expressed confidence in winning the Bhabanipur seat, asserting that Banerjee has "lost" it.

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Election allegations Voting is a festival of democracy: Banerjee Banerjee had earlier alleged that her party worker was beaten up and accused the BJP of trying to rig the election. "Voting is a festival of democracy, but they have completely ruined it," she said. She also claimed that TMC flags were removed and outsiders were interfering with polling. Adhikari, on the other hand, accused Banerjee of intimidating voters with goonda elements and claimed Hindu voters were being threatened.

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