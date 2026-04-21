'No two-wheelers from 6:00pm': ECI's mandate for poll-bound Bengal 

The Election Commission of India has imposed strict restrictions on two-wheeler movement in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. The restrictions, which came into effect on Tuesday, will be applicable to all 152 assembly constituencies going to vote in the first phase on April 23. The order prohibits bikes and scooters from plying on roads between 6:00pm and 6:00am unless there is an emergency such as medical or family functions.

Riding restrictions Restrictions on pillion riding During the day, pillion riding on two-wheelers will be restricted between 6:00am and 6:00pm for non-essential purposes. However, exceptions are made for medical emergencies, family functions or dropping off/picking up schoolchildren. A blanket ban on bike rallies has also been imposed to prevent intimidation and disruption of the electoral process.

Exemption process Exemptions for medical emergencies, family functions The commission has said that these restrictions are aimed at preventing "any form of intimidation and source jamming" while ensuring a peaceful environment for voters. Those who want exemptions from these rules will have to take prior written permission from their local police station. However, on polling day, family members will be allowed to travel as pillion riders between 6:00am and 6:00pm for voting and other essential requirements.

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