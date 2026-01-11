'0+0=0': Piyush Goyal on Thackeray unity in BMC polls

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has dismissed the opposition's "Marathi Manoos" narrative for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Speaking on NDTV's Power Play, he said Mumbai residents are welcoming and do not see anyone as an outsider. Goyal also took a dig at the reunion of the Thackeray brothers, saying "zero plus zero is equal to zero."

Civic development Goyal criticizes Thackeray's BMC tenure, praises BJP Goyal slammed Uddhav Thackeray's BMC tenure for failing to tackle monsoon woes. "After the Maharashtra government took control following the end of the incumbent corporators' tenure, the Devendra Fadnavis government fixed the roads with concrete and cement for a permanent solution," Goyal said. The minister also praised Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde for their role in improving Mumbai's infrastructure.

Infrastructure progress Goyal addresses Mumbai's traffic issues, infrastructure projects Goyal acknowledged the ongoing traffic issues in Mumbai due to infrastructure projects. He assured that these projects are aimed at providing permanent connectivity solutions. The minister said Mumbaikars are willing to bear short-term inconveniences for long-term benefits, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's futuristic vision.