'Will boats now run?': Akhilesh after ₹11,200cr Noida airport flooded
What's the story
Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, was temporarily flooded after heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The waterlogging occurred at a stretch connecting the terminal with the parking area. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms and was shared by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav. He took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government with his post that read: "Will boats now run at the airport?"
Official statement
Airport authorities respond to viral video
Airport authorities said that "temporary accumulation of water" was cleared within 30 minutes.
They attributed the flooding to a sudden spell of "exceptionally heavy rain."
"The airport teams immediately swung into action and ensured drainage within 30 minutes, following which movement on the route became completely normal," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.
The airport authority also assured that flight operations and passenger movement were not affected by the waterlogging.
Twitter Post
Yadav shares video of flooded airport
अब क्या एअरपोर्ट पर नाव चलेगी?— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 12, 2026
जहाँ भाजपा सरकार, वहाँ महा-भ्रष्टाचार! pic.twitter.com/pahOv7dmd5
Political response
Yadav's post draws political reactions
Yadav's post on X (formerly Twitter) drew reactions and raised questions about the airport's drainage system.
He said, "Wherever there is a BJP government, there is massive corruption!"
One user wrote, "NIA is waterlogged after one heav shower. Delhi NCR finally has an airport where 'water landing' doesn't require an emergency.""
Another user commented, "The airport wasn't built for airplanes, but for seaplanes."
Airport details
Noida International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi
The Noida International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026. It officially started commercial operations on June 15.
The airport's first phase was built with an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model.
The international terminal is expected to be ready by September-October this year, with international flight operations starting soon after.