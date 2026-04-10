'Constitutional cowboy, international khiladi': Heated arguments at Pawan Khera's hearing 

The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its order on Congress leader Pawan Khera 's transit anticipatory bail application. The plea was filed after Assam Police booked Khera in Guwahati for forgery and criminal conspiracy over his comments on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Khera sought pre-arrest bail from the court, citing his residence in Hyderabad and his wife's roots in Telangana as grounds for jurisdiction.

Allegations and defense Khera's allegations against Sarma The controversy began after Khera alleged at a press conference on April 5 that Sarma's wife had multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets. The Sarma family has denied these allegations as "false, fabricated and malicious" and filed a case against Khera. Representing Khera, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued in court that the case was politically motivated and the charges were disproportionate to what he called a press statement.

Court proceedings 'Jungle raj' in law enforcement, Singhvi tells court Singhvi compared the situation to a "wild west" approach to law enforcement, questioning the need for arrest. He argued that such actions were indicative of a "jungle raj." "Are we living in the wild west....? In the FIR, every imaginable offense is listed. The allegation is that I held a press conference and I made defamatory statements against you. Just to harass me, you have added every offense that can be imagined," Singhvi said.

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Defense arguments Khera not a flight risk, Singhvi tells court The senior lawyer also criticized Assam Police's decision to send 100 officials to Khera's Delhi residence "for what is essentially a defamation complaint." Singhvi defended Khera's character, saying he is not a flight risk or habitual offender. He stressed Khera's public profile and willingness to cooperate with authorities. "Look at the language used about me...I doubt if terrorist plants a bomb, 100 people from Assam will land the next day. I am just showing the context," he submitted.

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