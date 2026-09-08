'Not intentional': Vijay after he's accused of body-shaming Stalin

The controversy erupted after Vijay's speech, where he targeted the DMK government and alleged corruption.

During his address, he made a gesture that was interpreted as mimicking Stalin's broken jaw.

Stalin had suffered this injury during his detention under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

"For everything our friends keep saying, we have seen MISA. Not sure what to do if they bring in MISA for everything," Vijay said and placed his palm against his jaw.