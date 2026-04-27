'You are my family': Modi addresses last rally in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Barrackpore, West Bengal , ahead of the second phase of elections. He expressed his commitment to serve and protect the state from challenges. "Ever since I left home, I've found joy and peace in being among you all, and you are my family," he said at the Vijay Sankalp rally.

Election optimism Modi confident of BJP's victory Modi expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the elections. He said he would attend the party's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4th results. "This is my last rally in this election," he said, adding that he was returning with confidence from this rally. He also compared his roadshows to a "Teerth Yatra (pilgrimage)," saying they were spiritually energizing experiences for him.

Historical context Election will change Bengal's destiny: Modi Modi said this election would change Bengal's and eastern India's destiny. He drew parallels with India's prosperous past, which had Anga, Banga, and Kalinga, which he called Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha as its pillars. "The sons and daughters of Bengal have played a major role in India's progress," he said. He also mentioned Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's home nearby and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram as significant coincidences with this historic change.

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Campaign critique TMC has abused me, armed forces: PM Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not sticking to their campaign slogan "Maa, Maati, Manush." He alleged that when they have nothing to say, they resort to abusing him and other institutions. He said, "The TMC has adopted one formula: abuse, threaten, lie, and repeat it loudly again and again," adding, "They have abused me, the armed forces, and constitutional institutions."

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