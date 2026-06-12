'Not...single word': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi's silence on sailors' killings 

Political criticism

Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi

While the PM has chosen to remain quiet over the sailors' deaths, Gandhi predicted that at the upcoming G7 summit next week, "Modi ji will smile, embrace, and sign agreements - but for those three Indians, he won't have a word to spare." He wrote on X, "A Compromised PM cannot protect the sons of Mother India, because he lacks either the courage or the strength to confront those who took the lives of those sons."