'Not talking about 56-year-old youth': Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while hailing the successful launch of a rocket by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace. In a veiled reference to the leader of the opposition, PM Modi said, "I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth."
Youth impact
'Aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space'
PM Modi said the achievements of young Indians were enhancing the country's global standing and inspiring confidence across the world.
"Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat."
"This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself."
Session productivity
India has made rapid progress despite global challenges: Modi
He also stressed that India's progress had gathered pace despite global challenges such as conflict in West Asia and an uncertain economic environment.
"The conflict in West Asia posed a major crisis for countries like India that rely on others for energy. Numerous obstacles and crises arose regarding petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilizers, and chemicals. Despite this, India maintained a growth rate of 7.7 percent."
Twitter Post
India maintained growth rate of 7.7 percent
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Monsoon session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "We are well aware, and the entire world is concerned about the persistent threat of war in various regions. The conflict in West Asia posed a major crisis for countries like India that rely on others… pic.twitter.com/MqaOnTy7v4— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Legislative focus
Government set to introduce several important bills
The Prime Minister expressed hope that Parliament would function smoothly and become a platform where every voice gets an opportunity to be heard.
Drawing a parallel between the rainy season and Parliament, PM Modi said both should be "proactive and productive" for the country's welfare.
The Monsoon Session will continue till August 13 with an extensive legislative agenda, including bills on foreign contributions, higher education reform, tax exemptions for foreign investors, and Supreme Court judge strength increase, among others.