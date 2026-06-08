Ram Mandir donation funds missing? Trust responds to Akhilesh's allegations
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has responded to allegations of missing donation funds. The allegations were raised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that crores of rupees offered at the Ram Temple were unaccounted for. Yadav called the issue "extremely sensitive" and "highly embarrassing" for the temple trust, urging court intervention due to its significance to global devotees of Lord Ram.
Trust's response
Internal audits are underway: Rai
In response, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said internal audits are underway with no discrepancies found so far. "The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra undergoes internal audits from time to time. Representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India are involved," he said. Mahant Dinendra Das also welcomed any government inquiry. "If anybody has committed any wrong act...Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such thing."
Transparency demand
Yadav demands probe, criticizes silence of trust, government
Yadav had also slammed the "silence" of both the temple trust and government on this issue. He called it "This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust," adding that no one has come forward to explain. The court should take "suo motu cognizance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram," he said.