Ram Mandir donation funds missing? Trust responds to Akhilesh's allegations 

Transparency demand

Yadav demands probe, criticizes silence of trust, government

Yadav had also slammed the "silence" of both the temple trust and government on this issue. He called it "This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust," adding that no one has come forward to explain. The court should take "suo motu cognizance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram," he said.