'Now party chori': Rahul Gandhi after ECI freezes TMC's name
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for freezing the Trinamool Congress's name and its "flowers and grass" symbol. The decision was taken for the upcoming October 6 bypolls in West Bengal. Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi said, "Vote chori, sarkar chori, ab party chori (First vote theft, government theft, and now party theft)." "These have become symbols of our democratic decline."
Allegations made
BJP, ECI conspiring to divide political parties: Gandhi
Gandhi further accused the ECI and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to divide political parties before their election symbols were snatched.
He drew parallels with previous instances involving the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.
"When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of millions of Indians can be stolen too," he said.
Criticism voiced
'Fight of every political party'
The Congress MP further alleged that the ECI was not fulfilling its constitutional duty of protecting the electoral mandate. Instead, he said, it was helping forces that overturn people's verdicts.
"This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections," he added.
Order details
ECI's interim order in bypolls
The ECI's interim order came after rival TMC factions, one led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the other by the Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, approached it.
Both groups had announced candidates to contest under the original TMC name and symbol.
On Thursday night, the ECI directed both factions not to use these during the bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.
Submission made
Congress calls ECI's decision a birthday gift to Modi
The commission barred both the factions from using the name 'All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Flowers & Grass' symbol reserved for the party.
The poll panel said that both the rival factions will have to choose new names for their respective groups.
Each faction must provide three name options and three free symbols in order of preference by 11:00am on Friday.
Ahead of the deadline, the Mamata-led faction has submitted an alternative name and symbol.