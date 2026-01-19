'Old generation should step aside...': Gadkari calls for leadership change

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for a generational shift in leadership, saying the older generation should step back once systems are running smoothly. He made these remarks at a press conference in Nagpur ahead of the Advantage Vidarbha-Khasdar Audhyogik Mahotsav, news agency PTI reported. The event is organized by Ashish Kale, president of the Association for Industrial Development (AID), and conceptualized by Gadkari himself.

Youth engagement Gadkari emphasizes youth involvement in industrial expo Gadkari praised Kale for bringing young people into the initiative, stressing the need for leadership renewal over time. "Now we should be gradually made to retire, and the responsibility be given to the new generation, and when the vehicle starts running smoothly, then we should withdraw and do some other work," Gadkari was quoted as saying.

Industrial growth Gadkari's vision for Vidarbha as an industrial hub Gadkari, who is the chief mentor of AID, said this year marks the third edition of the Advantage Vidarbha expo. The event will be held in Nagpur from February 6 to 8. He said Vidarbha has strong entrepreneurial talent across multiple sectors and aims to establish it as a growing industrial hub on India's industrial map.

