Omar Abdullah refuses to discuss J&K issues with US envoy

Abdullah has said he would prefer to listen more from Gor during their meeting.

"I would prefer to listen more from him....He is also coming to hear us. Let us see what kind of discussion will take place," he said.

Stressing that the responsibility for addressing the region's issues lies with the central government, he said, "Washington will not solve our problems. Our central government has to...It would be wrong to complain to an ambassador from another country."