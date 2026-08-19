Omar Abdullah refuses to discuss J&K issues with US envoy
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said he won't discuss the region's internal issues with United States Ambassador Sergio Gor during their scheduled meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon. "The solution to our problems will not come from Washington. Our problems have to be resolved by our Central Government," he said. This is Gor's first visit to Kashmir since Operation Sindoor and the Galwan Valley clashes in May 2020.
Meeting expectations
Prefer to listen more from Gor: Abdullah
Abdullah has said he would prefer to listen more from Gor during their meeting.
"I would prefer to listen more from him....He is also coming to hear us. Let us see what kind of discussion will take place," he said.
Stressing that the responsibility for addressing the region's issues lies with the central government, he said, "Washington will not solve our problems. Our central government has to...It would be wrong to complain to an ambassador from another country."
Diplomatic significance
Controversy over statehood demand
Gor's visit comes after a recent controversy over J&K statehood.
He said last month his party had consistently raised the issue of statehood and would continue the campaign in Delhi.
"Our patience is running out...first they said statehood won't come by raising it in Assembly, then not by protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Now they say we won't get it at Jantar Mantar either. Should I go to Donald Trump at White House to seek J&K's statehood?" he asked.