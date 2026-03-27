Will shut petrol pumps if panic buying continues: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has warned against panic buying of fuel amid long queues at petrol pumps. He said if the situation doesn't improve, he might be forced to shut all petrol pumps for a few days. "My earnest request is that you stop camping outside petrol pumps; otherwise, I will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Fuel availability Rumors responsible for panic buying: Abdullah Abdullah blamed rumors for the panic buying, saying there is no shortage of essential fuels like petrol, diesel, and LPG. He said a recent review meeting confirmed this. "It's regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes the rumors," he said. The chief minister also clarified that there has been no directive to reduce fuel usage.

Upcoming meeting Online meeting of PM with CMs today Abdullah will attend an online meeting of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The meeting will discuss the situation in West Asia and its implications for India, especially regarding liquefied petroleum gas and oil supplies. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also assured that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control.

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