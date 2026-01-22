'One more fatwa...': BJP taunts Congress after Tharoor-Gambhir selfie 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently posted a selfie with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir . In his post, Tharoor praised Gambhir for holding the "second-hardest job in India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ." The BJP has seized upon this post to attack the Congress party ahead of Kerala's April Assembly election.

Political parallels BJP leader draws parallels between Tharoor's post and national politics Sharing a picture of the selfie, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla presented three scenarios that could trigger the Congress. "Don't know what will trigger Congress more: Tharoor in Nagpur, Tharoor meeting...Gautam Gambhir or Tharoor's acknowledgement that PM Modi has the hardest job...given how he is second-guessed by an opposition that puts Parivarik interests above Bharat's." "Guess it might be the third point," he wrote. He also predicted "one more Congress fatwa against Tharoor," referring to ongoing tensions between Tharoor and his party.

Twitter Post Enjoyed a good discussion with my old friend, says Tharoor In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm &walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able… pic.twitter.com/LOHPygVV0E — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2026

Political tensions Tharoor's political stance and its impact on Congress Tharoor's post comes amid speculation about his standing in the Congress party. He has often praised Modi and the BJP, which hasn't gone down well with the party leadership. For instance, a November article titled "Indian Politics Are a Family Business," criticizing family-run parties like Congress, didn't sit well with the party bigwigs.

