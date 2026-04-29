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Home / News / Politics News / 'Gravest crime against nature': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's Nicobar project 
'Gravest crime against nature': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's Nicobar project 
The project is estimated to cost ₹81,000 crore

'Gravest crime against nature': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's Nicobar project 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 29, 2026
05:09 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the central government over its ambitious Great Nicobar project, calling it one of the biggest scams against India's natural and tribal heritage. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹81,000 crore, includes a transshipment terminal, a power plant and a township. The government claims it will boost maritime trade and infrastructure while strengthening security in the strategically important island region.

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'Destruction dressed in development's language'

Standing in front of a rainforest, Gandhi said 160 sq km of forest is going to be chopped up just to benefit one businessman (Gautam Adani.) "It is not development. This is destruction dressed in development's language. So I will say it plainly, and I will keep saying it: what is being done in Great Nicobar is one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country's natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime," he said.

Centre

Every single persoN on the island against the project

Gandhi said the government calls "what it is doing here a 'Project," but it is not one. "It is 160 square kilometers of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away," said Gandhi. He also said that "every single person" on the island is against the project and that they have not been consulted on the project nor do they know what compensation they will receive.

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On-ground assessment

Millions of trees marked for cutting: Gandhi

Gandhi said he earlier met tribal leaders who have opposed the project. "The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs," he said, adding that the project must be stopped. "And it can be stopped - if Indians choose to see what I have seen," he concluded.

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Project justification

Government defends project amid backlash

The government has defended the project, saying it will improve connectivity and promote tourism and economic activity. It argues that the initiative is vital for strengthening India's maritime security. In February, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) concluded that enough safeguards were provided in the conditions for environmental clearance (EC) to the Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project, emphasizing that there are no valid grounds for it to interfere.

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