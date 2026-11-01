INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march begins; BJP holds separate rally
What's the story
The INDIA bloc and the BJP are holding rival marches in Delhi. The INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" march is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, and others are attending this rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Counter claims
BJP dismisses INDIA bloc's allegations as 'melodrama'
The BJP has dismissed the INDIA bloc's allegations as "melodrama."
Union minister JP Nadda slammed the Opposition's march as a "foolish, orchestrated drama," accusing them of disrespecting democracy.
The BJP is also holding a separate march in West Delhi to remember victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
This rally will start from Hari Nagar bus depot and end at Tilak Nagar metro station.
Security measures
10,000 cops deployed to maintain law and order
To ensure peace during these rival rallies, nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central and New Delhi.
More than 4,000 personnel are stationed near Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas.
Traffic is being regulated from 10am to 5pm in parts of central Delhi due to the protests. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Economic impact
Traders worried about impact on business
Traders in Delhi are worried that road closures and congestion could hurt their sales during the festive shopping season.
Automotive Parts Merchant Association president Vinay Narang said that while they support the right to protest, they oppose its timing and venue.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal called the campaign a "campaign to stop electoral manipulation to save the country."
Rally response
Gandhi asks rally participants to shop in Delhi
Gandhi dismissed the traders' concerns and asked rally participants to shop in Delhi. He said he was confident the rally would not harm traders' interests.
Security has been tightened across Delhi with gatherings banned at Jantar Mantar and outside the Election Commission of India office.
Heavy security arrangements have also been made around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, and Bhagwan Das Road, among other areas.