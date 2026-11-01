INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march begins; BJP holds separate rally

To ensure peace during these rival rallies, nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central and New Delhi.

More than 4,000 personnel are stationed near Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas.

Traffic is being regulated from 10am to 5pm in parts of central Delhi due to the protests. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.