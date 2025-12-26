Opposition slams Modi's 'harmony' message amid reported attacks on Christians

Leaders of opposition parties have expressed concerns over reports of attacks on Christians in the country, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government for failing to curb the alleged violence. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot called these reported incidents "worrying," pointing out that they contradict PM Modi's Christmas message of peace and harmony. He called for strict legal action against those spreading hatred, saying symbolic gestures are not enough to control the situation.

Details PM Modi attends Christmas service amid criticism Amid attacks by the opposition parties over the alleged attacks on Christians, PM Modi attended a Christmas service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi on Thursday. In his message, he emphasized the importance of love, peace, and compassion "inspire harmony and goodwill in our society."

Criticism voiced Opposition parties slam government over minority attacks Following PM Modi's Christmas message, opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for alleged atrocities against Christians. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien targeted the BJP over an incident where its Jabalpur vice-president allegedly assaulted a visually impaired woman. He questioned PM Modi's Christmas message of love and harmony in light of such incidents. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also condemned attacks on minorities, linking them to rising hate speech since the BJP came to power.

Rising violence CPI(M) MP highlights spike in attacks on Christians Furthermore, CPI(M) MP John Brittas claimed there has been a rise in attacks on Christians over the last decade, noting that 700 incidents have been reported this year alone. Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework. It is yet another manifestation of the ruling party's continuous attempts to divide society." Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked the government, "Do we want India to become like Bangladesh? Because atrocities are committed against minorities there."