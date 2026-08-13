'56-inch ka bandar': Opposition protests with toy monkeys outside Parliament

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders also staged a protest parallelly.

NDA MPs sought answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "running away" from a debate on student protests in Jharkhand.

Before the face-off, the NDA MPs and the opposition bloc MPs held their respective protests separately.

Security personnel had to form a cordon between them as they protested over police action against job aspirants in Jharkhand and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.