'56-inch ka bandar': Opposition protests with toy monkeys outside Parliament
What's the story
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a protest outside the Parliament on Thursday, brandishing toy monkeys. The demonstration was led by Congress MP Pawan Khera. "56-inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar," they shouted. They also raised the issue of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Standing in front of the Makar Dwar, they raised slogans such as "Amit Shah maafi maango" and "chanda chor, kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein."
NDA protest
Face-off between ruling NDA and opposition leaders
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders also staged a protest parallelly.
NDA MPs sought answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "running away" from a debate on student protests in Jharkhand.
Before the face-off, the NDA MPs and the opposition bloc MPs held their respective protests separately.
Security personnel had to form a cordon between them as they protested over police action against job aspirants in Jharkhand and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.
Twitter Post
Opposition protest was led by Congress MP Pawan Khera
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Parliament premises, Opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, protest with a toy monkey and sloganeer, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." pic.twitter.com/kHsDDg9G8l— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
Demands
10 bills passed during session
Both Houses were adjourned sine die shortly after their respective sessions.
The Parliament managed to clear just 10 bills during this session.
Key legislations included the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill was also cleared by both Houses.
However, the Indian Statistical Institute Bill was not passed during this session.