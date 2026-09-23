Outrage as report reveals dissent in ECI amid SIR deletions 

The objections covered the addition and deletion of voters, changes to Form 6 used for new voter registration, and concerns over the centralization of electoral-roll data and software.

According to the report, the two commissioners called steps on new voters "unauthorized and illegal" and warned against voter database access being "centralized' in Delhi, bypassing state officials.

The investigation also highlighted a case in Goa where 97 verified voters couldn't be added to the electoral roll due to software limitations.