Opposition slams 'Mehngai Man Modi' after post-election fuel hike

The opposition parties have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per liter, and CNG prices were hiked by ₹2. The Congress party called him "Mehngai Man Modi," accusing the government of burdening citizens post-elections. Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹97.77 per liter, up from ₹94.77, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67.

VAT query Will Bengal reduce VAT on fuel now, asks TMC MP The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also slammed the hike as "pathetically predictable." TMC MP Derek O'Brien asked if the West Bengal government would reduce VAT on petrol and diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government in Delhi. In Kolkata, petrol prices have crossed ₹100 per liter, costing ₹108.74 after a hike of ₹3.29. Diesel prices there rose to ₹95.13 per liter after an increase of ₹3.11.

Election period Fuel prices were unchanged during assembly elections Notably, fuel prices remained unchanged during the recent assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The hike comes amid rising global energy prices due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia and disruptions in key shipping routes. Despite the increase, it only partially reflects the surge in global fuel prices since tensions escalated. India had avoided raising petrol and diesel prices by absorbing pressure through state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and tax adjustments.

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