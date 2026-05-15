Opposition slams 'Mehngai Man Modi' after post-election fuel hike
What's the story
The opposition parties have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per liter, and CNG prices were hiked by ₹2. The Congress party called him "Mehngai Man Modi," accusing the government of burdening citizens post-elections. Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹97.77 per liter, up from ₹94.77, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67.
VAT query
Will Bengal reduce VAT on fuel now, asks TMC MP
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also slammed the hike as "pathetically predictable." TMC MP Derek O'Brien asked if the West Bengal government would reduce VAT on petrol and diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government in Delhi. In Kolkata, petrol prices have crossed ₹100 per liter, costing ₹108.74 after a hike of ₹3.29. Diesel prices there rose to ₹95.13 per liter after an increase of ₹3.11.
Election period
Fuel prices were unchanged during assembly elections
Notably, fuel prices remained unchanged during the recent assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The hike comes amid rising global energy prices due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia and disruptions in key shipping routes. Despite the increase, it only partially reflects the surge in global fuel prices since tensions escalated. India had avoided raising petrol and diesel prices by absorbing pressure through state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and tax adjustments.
Consumption reduction
PM urges citizens to cut down on fuel consumption
Amid rising global oil prices, PM Modi has urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and use public transport more. He also suggested working from home to reduce foreign exchange outgo on oil imports. On May 12, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India had ensured stable fuel prices despite rising crude oil costs. He warned that state-owned retailers could incur losses if retail prices aren't revised amid high crude costs.