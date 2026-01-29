OPS hints at rejoining AIADMK; party chief says no chance 

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has expressed his willingness to return to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. He made the announcement at a rally in Theni, addressing Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as an "elder brother." "Both TTV Dhinakaran and my 'dear elder brother' Edappadi Palaniswami want the AIADMK to win, and I share the same view. If TTV Dhinakaran wishes, efforts should be made to facilitate unity," he said.

Party unity OPS calls for AIADMK unity, hints at alliance OPS said that while he has not decided on his alliance stance yet, "we will continue our legal fight for our rights in AIADMK. I am ready to unite with AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran is ready to welcome me." "Is EPS ready?" he asked. Dhinakaran's AMMK recently rejoined the NDA and had earlier expressed hope that OPS would join them. However, EPS has firmly rejected any possibility of OPS's return before this year's Tamil Nadu elections.

Political maneuvering BJP's efforts to unite AIADMK factions The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to unite the fractured factions of AIADMK to take on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly elections. OPS and EPS were once key leaders in AIADMK but had a public fallout after Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. OPS was expelled from the party in 2022 after he campaigned against EPS.

