OPS hints at rejoining AIADMK; party chief says no chance
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has expressed his willingness to return to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. He made the announcement at a rally in Theni, addressing Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as an "elder brother." "Both TTV Dhinakaran and my 'dear elder brother' Edappadi Palaniswami want the AIADMK to win, and I share the same view. If TTV Dhinakaran wishes, efforts should be made to facilitate unity," he said.
OPS calls for AIADMK unity, hints at alliance
OPS said that while he has not decided on his alliance stance yet, "we will continue our legal fight for our rights in AIADMK. I am ready to unite with AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran is ready to welcome me." "Is EPS ready?" he asked. Dhinakaran's AMMK recently rejoined the NDA and had earlier expressed hope that OPS would join them. However, EPS has firmly rejected any possibility of OPS's return before this year's Tamil Nadu elections.
BJP's efforts to unite AIADMK factions
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to unite the fractured factions of AIADMK to take on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly elections. OPS and EPS were once key leaders in AIADMK but had a public fallout after Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. OPS was expelled from the party in 2022 after he campaigned against EPS.
OPS's return could bolster alliance prospects
If OPS is taken back into AIADMK or the NDA, it could strengthen their chances in southern Tamil Nadu. He is a major leader from the Mukkulathor (Thevar) community, which makes up 12% of the state's population. Dhinakaran, much like OPS, was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017. The following year, in 2018, he established the AMMK.