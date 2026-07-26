Will Owaisi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance be the new challenge for BJP?

Owaisi urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join hands instead of contesting against each other.

"You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I'm ready to fight with you," he said.

He stressed that the AIMIM's struggle is not against any religion but for honor and justice, adding they want equality and rights for all communities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Our fight is for our honour and justice. We don't want to sit on a mat. We want equality," he said.