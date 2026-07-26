Will Owaisi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance be the new challenge for BJP?
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed his willingness to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. The state elections are due in 2027 and are seen as a precursor to the national polls. "The Majlis does not want the BJP to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said at an event in Moradabad.
Alliance proposal
Owaisi urges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join hands
Owaisi urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join hands instead of contesting against each other.
"You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I'm ready to fight with you," he said.
He stressed that the AIMIM's struggle is not against any religion but for honor and justice, adding they want equality and rights for all communities in Uttar Pradesh.
"Our fight is for our honour and justice. We don't want to sit on a mat. We want equality," he said.
Political criticism
BJP slams Owaisi's proposal, calls it 'vote bank politics'
The BJP slammed Owaisi's proposal, calling it a "collaboration of vote bank politics."
Poonawala likened Owaisi and Yadav to two sides of the same coin.
Poonawala also mocked their potential alliance by saying they were leaving aside the competition of who would be the bigger appeaser for collaboration.
"Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi compete in appeasement. Today they are leaving aside the kaun banega bada bhaijaan (who will be the bigger appeaser) competition and saying let's do bhaijaan collaboration," he said.