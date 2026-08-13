Parliament productivity at 19% in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha 39%
What's the story
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of discussions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He said, in terms of business, it was a very successful session. "We passed a total of 12 bills. However, from the perspective of debate and discussion, it was not as successful. In the Lok Sabha, we achieved only 19% productivity relative to the total time allotted. In the Rajya Sabha, productivity stood at 39%," he said.
Disruption allegations
Congress MPs reduced to sloganeering, Rijiju says
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he also said this is the first time he has seen the opposition shying away from discussion.
"The opposition seeks answers from the government, and the government is bound to provide them. Yet, inside Parliament, we witnessed a scenario where the government itself was calling for a discussion, while the opposition was making excuses to avoid it," he said.
Ruckus
Rijiju accused Congress MPs of reducing their role to sloganeering
Rijiju accused Congress MPs of reducing their role to sloganeering and creating ruckus instead of participating in meaningful debates.
He said, "Another observation I have made is that Congress MPs seem to believe their primary role is merely to raise slogans and create a ruckus with placards and banners."
"They wake up early, grab a pillow, head to the Parliament complex, and engage in sloganeering and name-calling. That is all their work has been reduced to," he said.
Learning concerns
Rijiju hopes for positive change in winter session
Rijiju also expressed concern for new Congress MPs who missed out on learning opportunities due to the lack of debates and discussions.
He hoped that there would be a change for the better when Parliament reconvenes for the Winter Session.
The Monsoon Session ended with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die amid continued opposition protests.
The session saw heated counterprotests between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition MPs at Makar Dwar steps of Parliament complex.
Opposition
Session began on July 20
The session, which began on July 20, was initially marked by protests over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged donation theft at the Ram temple.
The opposition later turned its attention to the police action against students in Jantar Mantar on July 20.
Of the 12 bills passed, discussion was held only for the anti-paper leak law, with the Lok Sabha spending around 11 hours debating it before passing it; the rest of the bills were just rushed through.