Parliament's Monsoon Session begins today 

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which rebel TMC MPs joined, is at the center of the opposition's ire.

On Sunday, opposition parties staged a walkout in protest against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's decision to invite NCPI to an all-party meeting.

They alleged that NCPI is just a "parking place" for 20 rebel Trinamool MPs, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool's Mahua Moitra highlighting that their merger hasn't been officially approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.