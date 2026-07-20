Parliament's Monsoon Session begins today
What's the story
The Parliament's monsoon session will commence on Monday amid a heated confrontation between the government and opposition parties. The session is expected to see intense discussions over contentious bills and the recent alignment of Trinamool Congress MPs with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media shortly before the session begins.
Protest details
Opposition protests against NCPI merger
The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which rebel TMC MPs joined, is at the center of the opposition's ire.
On Sunday, opposition parties staged a walkout in protest against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's decision to invite NCPI to an all-party meeting.
They alleged that NCPI is just a "parking place" for 20 rebel Trinamool MPs, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool's Mahua Moitra highlighting that their merger hasn't been officially approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Majority update
NDA close to 2-thirds majority in Lok Sabha
Currently, the NDA has 298 seats in the Lok Sabha, and if Birla approves the merger, their strength will increase to 318.
The Lok Sabha's strength is now such that the NDA is inching closer to a two-thirds majority of 360 seats in the 540-member house.
There are speculations that the Centre may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implement a 33% women's reservation, after it was defeated in April.
Bill agenda
Other important bills to be discussed
The monsoon session will also see discussions on other important bills like the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.
This bill seeks to increase the maximum number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, which seeks to set up a designated authority for managing foreign assets and canceling NGO FCRA certificates upon expiry, will also be taken up for discussion.
Opposition agenda
AAP MP moves notice in Rajya Sabha over NEET-UG leak
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has already moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak.
The opposition also plans to raise concerns over the Ayodhya Ram Temple offerings theft case. The ethanol-blended petrol policy and the Manipur situation are also expected to be taken up during the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Speaker Birla has urged all parties to ensure constructive debates during this session, which will continue till August 13.