Parliament session to reconvene from November 30
What's the story
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday announced that the government has requested the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to reconvene the Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business and subject to exigencies of the business. "The sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," he tweeted.
Legislative preparations
Government opts not to prorogue ongoing monsoon session
The government did not prorogue the monsoon session, which was adjourned on August 13.
This decision was likely to ensure a smooth resumption of parliamentary proceedings at short notice.
Per PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier advised Union ministers against planning any foreign trips as the government prepared for a possible early resumption of parliamentary proceedings.
Bill details
Proposed constitutional amendment bill links women's reservation with delimitation
The government is likely to introduce a constitutional amendment bill for women's reservation during this session.
The proposed constitutional amendment bill seeks to link women's reservation with a delimitation exercise.
This would involve redrawing parliamentary constituencies and substantially expanding the Lok Sabha's strength.
The opposition has raised concerns over these changes, fearing they could affect political representation in states.
However, the government has assured that each state's share of Lok Sabha seats will increase by 50%.
Political dynamics
Shifts in opposition dynamics since April
The opposition's united stand had earlier thwarted the government's attempt to pass this legislation in April.
However, the political landscape has changed since then, with some opposition MPs switching sides or merging with other parties.
The ruling NDA now has 320 members in the 540-member Lok Sabha and would need support from opposition parties to reach the required two-thirds majority of 361 votes.