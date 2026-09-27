111 lawmakers switched parties since 2022: Report

Of the 111 lawmakers who switched parties, 29 (26%) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This made BJP the second-largest recipient of such defections.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) was the biggest gainer with 32 lawmakers, or 29% of total switchers. However, this was mainly due to a merger in Nagaland in October 2025 rather than individual defections.