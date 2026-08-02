'Tears rolled down my eyes': Pawan Kalyan on Modi abuses
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of recent protests. Speaking at the inauguration of Bhogapuram airport, he expressed sadness over abuses hurled at PM Modi by some in the younger generation. "Tears rolled down my eyes when I heard the abuses against Narendra Modi," he said.
Dedication acknowledged
"What does the new generation know?" Kalyan asks
Kalyan emphasized PM Modi's dedication to the nation, saying he has never taken a day off in his three terms as Prime Minister.
He said PM Modi is battling external forces against India's rise and internal challenges.
"The more you work, the more you get criticized...what does the new generation know? The struggles he (PM) went through," Kalyan said.
Reward questioned
'Is this the reward we could give...'
Kalyan also questioned the reward given to those toiling for the country.
He asked if this was the reward "we could give for the people toiling for the country."
He credited PM Modi with bringing airports to north Andhra and attracting investments into Andhra Pradesh.
"I am saluting the feet of such a Prime Minister," he said, praising what he called Modi's forgiving nature toward alleged abusers.
Parental guidance
Power will remain with Modi until he doesn't desire it
Kalyan called on the people to give an assurance that they will stand by the PM: "It is very difficult to run a family. Is it an ordinary thing to run 140 crore people? Only the leader taking forward will know. What can we give for such a person?"
He said power will remain with PM Modi until he doesn't desire it.
"We will strive toward this goal endlessly."