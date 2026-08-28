Penguin India withdraws from publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoir: Report
What's the story
Penguin Random House India has reportedly withdrawn from publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The decision comes after a disagreement over "editorial changes and deletions" sought by the publisher in a section of the manuscript. Gandhi did not accept these changes, leading to the withdrawal, the Indian Express reported.
Publisher transition
HarperCollins set to step in
With Penguin India out of the picture, other publishers are now vying for the opportunity to publish Gandhi's memoir.
HarperCollins is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a deal to publish and distribute the book in India.
The memoir was originally slated for international release on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, with an initial print run of 1 lakh copies.
Book details
What will the memoir cover?
Belonging: A Journey of Love is expected to detail Gandhi's life journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her marriage with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The book will also touch upon the tragedies she faced, including the deaths of Sanjay, Indira, and Rajiv Gandhi.
It will also likely discuss her entry into public life and her decision not to become prime minister after the 2004 Lok Sabha election.
Book significance
Gandhi says writing memoir took her out of the privacy
In the publisher's announcement, Gandhi said, "Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings... My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades."
She said that writing this memoir took her out of the privacy she had maintained for decades.
Family support
Rahul Gandhi on mother's book
Rahul Gandhi earlier spoke about his mother's memoir, praising her courage to share her story.
Calling Sonia "Mama," he recalled the years after Rajiv's assassination in 1991.
He wrote, "Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity."
He added that only Priyanka and he truly understand what she went through after Rajiv's death.