Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to safeguard Indians in Gulf

Evacuation proposal

Evacuation plan needed if security situation worsens: Vijayan

In his letter, Vijayan stressed the need for an evacuation plan if the security situation worsens. He also said that the Kerala government has opened helplines for citizens and their relatives working abroad to make inquiries and contact each other. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said helplines set up by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) have received 381 distress calls since the conflict started.