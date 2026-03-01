Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to safeguard Indians in Gulf
What's the story
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians working in the Gulf region. The CM's letter comes amid rising tensions due to the potential for conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Vijayan said that many families are worried about their loved ones' safety due to the escalating conflict.
Evacuation proposal
Evacuation plan needed if security situation worsens: Vijayan
In his letter, Vijayan stressed the need for an evacuation plan if the security situation worsens. He also said that the Kerala government has opened helplines for citizens and their relatives working abroad to make inquiries and contact each other. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said helplines set up by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) have received 381 distress calls since the conflict started.
Helpline response
Calls received from people with relatives in Gulf
The CMO said that 137 non-resident Keralites and 244 people with relatives in the Gulf have used NoRKA's helpdesk services. Most of the calls were about flight cancellations and security instructions. Many callers asked if the Government of India was organizing evacuation flights from the Gulf region. Non-resident Keralites also expressed deep concern over their safety if the security situation worsens further.