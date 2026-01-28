Ajit Pawar dies after plane crashes during landing
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed while attempting to land in Maharashtra's Baramati, PTI reported. The charter plane was headed to Baramati when it crash-landed around 8:45am. Pawar was headed to Baramati to address rallies ahead of Zilla Parishad polls. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that five people on board the plane have died.
Kiran Gurjar, a close aide of Pawar in Baramati, confirmed the deaths, saying, "All...people including Ajit Pawar brought dead." Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told the Hindustan Times that the aircraft VT SSK was in the process of landing when it veered off the runway. Visuals from the site showed wreckage spread everywhere, with flames and dense smoke billowing from the aircraft.
VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district. Visuals from spot. pic.twitter.com/XZbDHMhAPa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026
Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill said all six bodies have been taken to the hospital, adding, "When the plane crashed, we recovered three bodies first." Pawar was onboard the plane with two personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and two crew (PIC+FO) members. The Baramati airport, previously operated by a private operator, was recently handed over to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.