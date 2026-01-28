Ajit Pawar dies after plane crashes during landing 

Kiran Gurjar, a close aide of Pawar in Baramati, confirmed the deaths, saying, "All...people including Ajit Pawar brought dead." Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told the Hindustan Times that the aircraft VT SSK was in the process of landing when it veered off the runway. Visuals from the site showed wreckage spread everywhere, with flames and dense smoke billowing from the aircraft.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district. Visuals from spot. pic.twitter.com/XZbDHMhAPa

Pawar

All six bodies taken to the hospital

Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill said all six bodies have been taken to the hospital, adding, "When the plane crashed, we recovered three bodies first." Pawar was onboard the plane with two personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and two crew (PIC+FO) members. The Baramati airport, previously operated by a private operator, was recently handed over to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.