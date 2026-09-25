Quash CEC's 14 orders passed arbitrarily: Plea in Bombay HC
What's the story
A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging 14 orders passed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar despite recorded objections by two Election Commissioners, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi. The petition, filed through Advocate Asim Sarode at the Kolhapur Bench, alleges that the manner in which decisions regarding electoral rolls, voter registration, electoral-roll database, and the functioning of Electoral Registration Officers were taken raises serious issues of statutory compliance and constitutional governance.
Legal concerns
Petitioners argue ECI's actions violate constitutional rights
The plea states that the 14 administrative orders and actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and CEC Kumar issued over the 10 were the subject of objections recorded by Sandhu and Joshi, as per the Indian Express.
These objections included changes to Form 6 for new voter registration, deletion and restoration of voter names, appeals against orders restoring voters during the SIR process, and management of the electoral-roll database.
Plea
What plea said
"The instant PIL challenges the manner in which decisions concerning the preparation, revision and maintenance of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of elections in the country have allegedly been prepared and implemented by the ECI, despite recorded objections by Sandhu and Joshi, particularly concerning voter registration, electoral-roll database," the plea states.
The plea seeks to quash these orders and restore deleted voter names.
The petitioners argue that the ECI's actions have led to a "systematic erosion of constitutional norms."
Judicial review
Demand for independent judicial committee to probe irregularities
They claim this impacts their right to equal treatment under Article 14 and adult suffrage under Article 326.
The plea calls for halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Maharashtra and postponing upcoming State Assembly Elections until compliant electoral rolls are prepared.
The petitioners also demand the formation of an independent judicial committee to probe alleged irregularities in electoral roll management.
SIR challenge
Separate petition challenges legal validity of SIR in Maharashtra
In a separate writ petition filed before the Principal Seat of the Bombay High Court, Advocate Hitendra Gandhi challenges the constitutional validity and implementation of SIR in Maharashtra.
The petitioners, two Mumbai businessmen, do not seek to stop the SIR exercise but seek disclosure or production of the order and recorded reasons under which the SIR is being undertaken.
Both pleas are likely to be mentioned before the respective benches on Monday.