Congress says Modi fears Gen-Z voters, criticizes voter enrolment pause
What's the story
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fearing the youth, particularly Gen Z voters. This comes after a report in the Economic Times highlighted an internal rift within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over not revising electoral rolls to include 18-year-olds since 2024. The report said that no special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has been done since then due to disagreements between two election commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Political implications
CEC 'conspiring' with Modi, says Congress
The Congress party has linked the delay in SSR to Modi's fear of Gen Z voters.
They alleged a conspiracy between the government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar to keep these voters off electoral rolls.
"The government is afraid of Gen Z because it is standing against Modi. In this panic, Modi has hatched a conspiracy with Gyanesh Kumar," the Congress said.
Election strategy
Congress cites upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa
The Congress party has cited the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa as proof of their allegations.
They said that without an SSR, new 18-year-old voters can't be added to electoral rolls in these states.
"Uttar Pradesh and Goa are due to go to polls next year, but no SSR has been conducted there," they tweeted.
Accusations
Jairam Ramesh accuses Modi of suppressing youth
Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also accused Modi of trying to suppress the youth after protests earlier this year over exam paper leaks.
He contrasted Modi with former PM Rajiv Gandhi, who reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.
"One PM got Parliament...to reduce the minimum age for voting from 21 years to 18 years," he said, adding that while one empowered youth, another was trying to suppress them.
Twitter Post
Jairam Ramesh's post contrasting PM Modi with Rajiv Gandhi
यह दो प्रधानमंत्रियों की कहानी है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 25, 2026
एक प्रधानमंत्री थे, जिन्होंने दिसंबर 1988 में संसद के नियमित शीतकालीन सत्र में संविधान के अनुच्छेद 326 में संशोधन करवाकर मतदान की न्यूनतम उम्र 21 साल से घटाकर 18 साल कर दी। ये वो प्रधानमंत्री थे, जिन्होंने युवाओं को सशक्त बनाया।
दूसरे…
Commission response
Election Commission has not commented on allegations
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not commented on the Congress's allegations.
However, it has previously said that "differing views" were a normal part of deliberations.
However, after the investigation by the Indian Express, which stated that two election commissioners objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months, the poll panel stated that decisions taken over the past 10 months were unanimous.