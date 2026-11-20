PM Modi speaks to Yogi after his mother's death
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of his mother, Savitri Devi. She passed away at the age of 91 in her native village, Panchur, located in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The PM spoke to CM Adityanath and offered his sympathies.
Health update
Savitri Devi had been unwell for some time
Devi had been suffering from health issues for a while and could only recognize family members, a member of the Panchur Gram Sabha told PTI.
She died around 10:45am on Friday.
Her last rites are likely to be performed in Haridwar on Saturday, G C Badola, a member of the Panchur Gram Sabha, said.
Duty 1st
CM Adityanath continues with public engagements
Per PTI, despite the news of his mother's death, CM Adityanath continued with his scheduled public engagements.
He was seen distributing tablets to over 50,000 students and trainees under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme in Gorakhpur in the morning.
He later left for the Gorakhnath temple. From there, he returned to Lucknow and left for his village Panchur in Uttarakhand.
Heartfelt condolences
Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses grief
Sources told TNIE, Awanish Awasthi, a former IAS officer and chief minister's adviser, and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who were on stage, were the first to learn of the CM's mother's death.
The CM was reportedly addressing the gathering when they learned of his mother's death.
He was observed taking a brief pause but continued his scheduled interaction with students before departing the venue.
Mother
Adityanath did not attend his father's last rites
Adityanath did not attend his father's last rites when he passed away in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Adityanath, who was then overseeing Uttar Pradesh's response to the pandemic, said at the time that due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic, his responsibility to the state and its people came first.