Modi shares stage with RG-Kar victim's mother, now BJP candidate  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a stage with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, who is now contesting from Panihatil on a BJP ticket, at an election rally in Dum Dum. In his speech, he accused the TMC of failing to protect women and suppressing their demands for justice. "The mother helped her daughter become....doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by TMC. We have made that mother a candidate," he said, referring to Ratna Debnath.

Election pledge BJP will ensure justice for all women facing atrocities: Modi The prime minister also promised that if the BJP comes to power, they will ensure justice for all women who have faced atrocities. "On May 4, after the BJP government is formed, files will be opened over all the atrocities caused against women. This is Modi's guarantee," he said. "Under the TMC government, daughters are not safe, but under a BJP government, not a single rapist or criminal will be safe. Everyone will be held accountable," he said.

Twitter Post PM with Ratna Debnath West Bengal: PM Modi with Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim and BJP candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency during a massive public meeting pic.twitter.com/LyMq4TjIpF — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

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Law enforcement critique Sandeshkhali incident Prime Minister Modi also slammed the TMC's handling of law and order, referring to the Sandeshkhali incident in 2024 where land grab and sexual assault allegations were reported. He accused the TMC of discouraging women from speaking out against such crimes. "When the daughters of Bengal seek justice, the TMC tells them not to step out of their homes to avoid rape," he said.

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Empowerment focus Women will play key role in Bengal's development, says Modi PM Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment and development. He said women would play a key role in writing a "new saga of 21st-century Bengal." He said the BJP wants to increase women's participation in every scheme before training his guns at the TMC and its allies over the Women's Reservation Bill, which failed to pass in Parliament.