PM reiterates commitment to women's 33% reservation in Parliament
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government's commitment to implementing a 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The PM's statement comes as the Centre pushes its revised Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills in Parliament. He assured that all hurdles preventing the implementation of this reservation would be removed, stating, "The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's Nari Shakti from increasing their participation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies."
Legislative push
Centre's revised proposals include Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026
The Centre's revised proposals include the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.
These bills seek to implement the Women's Reservation Act by increasing Lok Sabha and state assembly seats by 50%.
The maximum strength of Lok Sabha would be raised to 850 seats, while state assemblies would also see an increase in their strength.
Representation issues
Revised proposals address concerns of southern states over losing representation
The revised proposals also seek to address concerns of southern states over losing parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation.
They propose retaining the existing proportional distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states until 2051.
This comes after an earlier constitutional amendment Bill was defeated in April due to opposition over linking women's reservation with delimitation exercises.
Political backing
Andhra Pradesh CM backs PM's efforts to push delimitation bill
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also backed PM Modi's efforts to push the Delimitation Bill.
He said its earlier defeat was a setback to women's political empowerment and praised Modi for not giving up on this important issue.
Naidu called the proposed legislation a "Historical Bill, historical decision, historical time," and supported increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% to provide relief to southern states concerned about population-based delimitation.