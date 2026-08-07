PM Modi hosts breakfast meet for new NDA MPs
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast meeting with newly inducted National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Members of Parliament (MPs) amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and aimed at encouraging active participation in parliamentary debates. Modi emphasized the importance of understanding parliamentary history and focusing on state development during his address. Around 45 MPs, including seven from the Shiv Sena (UBT), 20 from the National Citizens Party of India, and two from the NCP (Ajit Pawar), were present.
Reassurance
PM assures ex-Uddhav Sena MPs
During the meeting, PM Modi assured the former Uddhav Sena MPs who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction that he remains "with them."
He spoke to them in Marathi and said they had "nothing to worry about."
The Prime Minister stressed that "The NDA is a family" and promised every individual would be respected and given opportunities within their new political structure.
Development focus
PM asks NDA MPs to focus on state development
PM Modi also urged the new NDA MPs to work for the development of their respective states.
He said, "The country will progress only when states progress," and asked them to use their power effectively to advance development projects in their constituencies.
The Prime Minister also suggested contacting his office directly if they faced any hurdles in executing these projects.
Outreach efforts
Outreach to lawmakers during monsoon session
The breakfast meeting was part of PM Modi's continued outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session.
It came a day after he hosted a dinner interaction with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his official residence.
During these interactions, he advised MPs to steer clear of "Delhi's web of narratives" and maintain cordial relations with opposition members.
Strength increase
BJP expands NDA ahead of key constitutional amendment bills
The BJP has been trying to expand the NDA ahead of the Monsoon session in a bid to secure support for key Constitutional Amendment Bills, including those on the removal of Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers and delimitation, which require a two-thirds majority in both Houses.
With the induction of 26 MPs following splits in Opposition parties, the BJP-led NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha has risen from 293 to 319.