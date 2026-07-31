'Your skin is brighter than country's future': Dipke mocks Modi
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent selfie-style video. The video was released on Instagram and celebrated the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by Parliament. In response to PM Modi's post, Dipke wrote: "Your skin is brighter than the country's future."
Influencer suggestion
Dipke's earlier suggestion for PM Modi
Dipke's comment came after he had earlier suggested that PM Modi should leave politics and become a social media influencer.
He said, "I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that."
His remarks seemed to resonate with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's earlier criticism of PM Modi's video posts, where she said, "You can't get Gen Z's support by making videos from new angles."
Protest leader
CJP's stance on exam leaks
The CJP has been at the forefront of nationwide protests against repeated exam paper leaks, demanding structural reforms and accountability.
The recently passed amendment bill strengthens penalties for examination fraud and mandates fast-track courts for such cases.
However, the CJP has criticized this legislation as it focuses on punishment after leaks rather than prevention.
Systemic weaknesses
Criticism of government's focus on leaks
CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also questioned the government's approach in a video message during parliamentary debate.
He said, "You have been talking about everything after the paper leak... But you have not talked about what you are doing to stop paper leaks."
Dipke further expressed skepticism over whether promised reforms would be effectively implemented.
Court delays
Concerns over fast-track courts
Dipke also raised concerns over the effectiveness of proposed fast-track courts, citing implementation issues.
"I think bills will keep coming, but until the intentions of these people are right, nothing can happen. Many good laws have been made in this country through reforms," he said.
He added, "Narendra Modi had promised a fast-track court three days ago... But what happened? The very first hearing itself was postponed because the CBI's counsel did not show up."