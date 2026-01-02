'Poison being distributed, not water': Rahul Gandhi on Indore deaths

A deadly water contamination crisis in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked a political controversy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of supplying "poison" to households. At least 11 people have died due to a diarrhea outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water, although local residents claim the death toll is higher, at 14, a figure not confirmed by the health department.

Accountability questioned Gandhi questions accountability in Indore water crisis Reacting to the crisis, Gandhi asked how sewage got mixed with drinking water and why the supply wasn't stopped in time. He demanded accountability, saying, "Clean water is not a favor, it is a right to life." "Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicenter of misgovernance—deaths from cough syrup, rats killing children in government hospitals, and now deaths from drinking sewage-contaminated water. And whenever the poor die, Modi ji remains silent, as always," Gandhi alleged.

Emergency measures Indore Municipal Corporation responds to crisis The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched emergency measures to tackle the crisis. Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya said teams are working round-the-clock to identify leakage points and restore safe supply. "Our priority was to identify the fault and the leakage," Sisoniya said, adding that water tankers have been deployed and residents are advised to boil water before drinking.