Durga Puja in CR Park: AAP, Delhi Police trade accusations
What's the story
Durga Puja celebrations in South Delhi's CR Park have become a flashpoint of controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of disrupting the festivities and harassing organizers. However, the Delhi Police has denied these allegations, stating their actions were to enforce court-ordered noise pollution regulations.
Community allegations
'Police entered pandal, cut electricity...': Bhardwaj
AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj has accused the Delhi Police of "harassing" the Bengali community and Durga Puja Committees in CR Park.
He alleged that police officers forcibly entered a B Block Durga Puja pandal, disconnected electricity, and damaged equipment.
Bhardwaj also expressed concern over possible crowding due to changes in permitted hours for pandals and loudspeakers this year.
Police response
Delhi Police clarify on pandal entry issue
The Delhi Police has denied any obstruction at the Durga Puja pandals, clarifying their actions were only to ensure compliance with court-mandated noise pollution rules.
They said organizers continued playing loud music past the agreed time despite prior meetings.
The police stressed their commitment to safe festivities and urged cooperation for peaceful celebrations.
Questioning authority
Pandal cut-off times 'not clear' to police: AAP leader
Bhardwaj has criticized the police's response as mere rhetoric without substance.
He questioned whether the police forcibly cut electricity at CR Park Durga Puja and slammed their lack of clarity on officially notified cut-off times.
He also highlighted a perceived double standard in enforcement, citing a BJP-backed Ramlila continuing beyond 12:00am while puja committees were allegedly harassed before their permitted time.
Social media buzz
Social media reactions on police entry into pandal
Videos of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel entering the B Block Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, with mixed reactions from users.
Some were surprised by the heavy police presence, while others defended it as necessary.
One user wrote, "I live in CR Park. The presence of force is to control the crowd, and that's it, since there are extremely long queues. No one is stopping anyone, and they are here to maintain discipline."