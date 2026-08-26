Ex-Congress minister, now BJP MP, calls Gurugram waterlogging 'Congress-era mess'

Singh said the problem is mainly due to construction over traditional drains that used to carry rainwater from hills to the Yamuna.

"We are still dealing with the consequences of this development that happened during the Congress era today," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Waterlogging has been occurring in Gurugram for years. The main reason is that development has taken place over the old, traditional drains that used to carry water from the hills to the Yamuna," Singh said.